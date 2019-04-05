Bolaji Okunola

Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) Technical Director, Bitrus Bewarang has told Super Eagles’ Coach, Gernot Rohr to include John Obi Mikel in his plans for the 2019 African Cup of Nations in Egypt.

31-year old Mikel was yet to feature since Nigeria suffered a 2-1 defeat to Argentina at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

Bewarang told SportingSun that the former Chelsea star deserved a place in the tutored Rohr squad despite failing to honour the national team invites in the qualifiers.

“Mikel never snubbed Eagles call up. He took permission from me and other top officials of the NFF. Aside that, he made us realised he is nursing some little injury back then.”

While he was in China, the distance wasn’t favourable for him to play some of these matches.

“And as you can see, for him to come back to England, he really wants to put himself in a right shape ahead of the African Cup of Nation. His teammates respect him a lot. Presently, he remained the most experience player in the Nigerian squad.

“The fans love him and his appearance on the pitch will help develop Super Eagles. He has grown through the ranks and he knows what it means for one to represent his fatherland in a tournament like the AFCON,” the veteran coach turned administrator noted.

Bewarang, who marked his 67 birthday yesterday, also urged the Franco-German coach to include the midfielder in his plans, if he want Eagles to soar high in Egypt.

“As the technical director of the Nigeria Football Federation, I will love Rohr to consider him. Although, he also need to work hard to earn a shirt.

“Mikel in the Super Eagles midfield will give the fear factor opponents for us. I will be glad if Rohr can consider this fact and include him in his final 23-man squad ahead of the bi-annual tournament,” he urged.

The Middlesborough midfielder had represented Nigeria in four AFCON tournament. Having making his debut at the 2006 edition. He also featured at the 2008 edition in Ghana, Angola 2010 and South Africa 2013, where he bagged a gold medal.