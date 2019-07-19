Nigerian Breweries, through its premium brand, Star Lager has congratulated the Super Eagles for a great outing at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations, where they finished as the third best team among the 24 countries on parade.

The Super Eagles, who missed out on making the AFCON final after a late free-kick from former African Footballer of the Year, Riyad Mahrez, saw them losing 2-1 to Algeria, bounced back with a 1-0 win over Tunisia, on Wednesday, to claim a record eighth AFCON bronze medal.

Odion Jude Ighalo, top scorer in the qualifying series got the all-important goal for Nigeria, again, as he looks set to win the AFCON 2019 top scorer’s award with his fifth goal for the Super Eagles in Egypt.

While congratulating the Super Eagles and the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), the Portfolio Manager – National Premium Brands, Mrs. Sarah Agha, said: “We are, indeed, proud of our stars. The Super Eagles did us proud, despite not making it to the final. We all saw that they gave their best and Star Lager was solidly behind them, unfortunately, we missed out on the title narrowly. We congratulate the NFF, the team, and all Nigerians; we are confident that there is a bright future ahead of the Super Eagles,” she stated.

Since the beginning of the continental football showpiece in Egypt, Star Lager has been making the AFCON a worthwhile experience for its loyal customers and passionate football fans with its Shine On Naija Campaign.