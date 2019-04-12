Bunmi Ogunyale

Former African champions, the Super Eagles may draw their eternal and West African rivals, Ghana and Cote d’Ivoire, as the draw for the 32nd Africa Cup of Nations finals is billed to hold this evening in Cairo, Egypt.

The ceremony, according to the organisers, was scheduled to take place behind the famous Giza Pyramids from 6pm GMT (7pm Nigeria time).

Based on the latest FIFA World rankings, Nigeria is rooted in Pot One alongside hosts, Egypt, Cameroon, Senegal, Tunisia and Morocco.

The Nigerian side, however, stands the chance of drawing former champions, Ghana, Cote d’ Ivoire, South Africa and Emmanuel Amuneke’s Tanzania in the final grouping for the competition.

Egypt, (who had also won the competition the highest number of times – seven), Cameroon (five-time winners and Cup holders), Nigeria (three –time winners), 2004 champions Tunisia, Senegal and 1976 champions Morocco are the seeded countries in the draw.

Egypt is also the country to have taken part the most in the championship, as she countenanced a 24th appearance, while Cote d’Ivoire is heading to a 23rd show and Ghana would be making a 22nd appearance. Tunisia will make a 19th appearance, while Nigeria will make her 18th appearance.

The 32nd Africa Cup of Nations will hold between 21st June and 19th July 2019, in six venues: Cairo International Stadium; Borg El-Arab Stadium, Alexandria; Suez Stadium; Air Defence Stadium; Ismailia Stadium and Al Salam Stadium.

President of the Nigeria Football Federation and 1st Vice President of CAF, Mr. Amaju Melvin Pinnick, who is also the President of the AFCON organizing committee, would be joined at the ceremony by the NFF Secretary General, Dr. Mohammed Sanusi, who arrived in Cairo on Wednesday. Pinnick had been in Cairo since the beginning of the week, leading final inspection teams across the various stadia and chairing the AFCON committee meeting on Wednesday.

Fourteen countries, of the 54 member –nations of CAF, had won the AFCON trophy, namely: Egypt, Cameroon, Ghana, Nigeria, DR Congo, Cote d’Ivoire Algeria, Ethiopia, Sudan, South Africa, Tunisia, Morocco, Congo-Brazzaville and Zambia.

Six other countries had reached the final without ever winning it: Mali, Burkina Faso, Uganda, Guinea, Libya and Senegal.