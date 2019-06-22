Africa’s biggest sports broadcaster, SuperSport, has unveiled a host of big names to provide expert analyses of the tournament to ensure that the 2019 African Cup of Nation (AFCON) is more than a mere spectacle of soccer action. This will give DStv and GOtv subscribers, in addition to the analyses, background stories, colour pieces and breaking news.

The big names drawn from across Africa include Jay Jay Okocha, Joseph Yobo and Ghana’s Laryea Kingston,decorated former South African national team coach, Pitso Mosimane, Musa Otieno (Kenya), David Obua (Uganda) Tinashe Nengomashe (Zimbabwe), Teko Modise (South Africa), Shaun Bartlett (South Africa) and Oliveira Goncalves (Angola, Maximo).

Each match on DStv’s SS7 and GOtv’s Select 4 will include a one-hour build-up, plus a post-match wrap designed to give fans the full picture. Selected matches will also be broadcast on DStv’s SS8 and SS10, while GOtv viewers can catch selected matches on Select 2 and Select 5.

Furthermore, SuperSport will have crews on hand to document the activities in each group to ensure fans are kept in the abreast with whatever happens on and off the field.