The Nigeria Football Supporters Club (NFSC) said it is mobilising it’s members in Nigeria and other African countries to be in Egypt to support the Super Eagles as they prepare to play in this year’s AFCON after missing out in two previous editions.

Public Relations Officer of the club, Hafeez Balogun said the club was fully ready to be in Egypt before Nigeria plays their first group B match in order to give total support to the team.

He stated that as the 12th ‘unseen player’ on the pitch, the club, will as usual render soul lifting songs backed up with good music to propel the Eagles to victory as the Gernot Rohr led side prepares to win the trophy a record forth time.

“We are really putting finishing touches to preparation for traveling to Egypt to support the Super Eagles from their first match to their last outing at the competition. Yare aware that we have been giving total support to the national teams wherever they play and this year’s edition will not be an exemption,” stated Balogun

He disclosed that President General of the club, Dr. Rafiu Oladipo, National Chairman, Rev. Samuel Ikpea and himself (Balogun) would soon be in Cairo, Egypt to make me necessary arrangements and hotel bookings for the over 5,000 members of the club in the North African country to support the Eagles.