The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has pledged its support towards ensuring that Nigerians football fans watch live telecast of the 32nd Africa Cup of Nations, which kicks off in Egypt today and runs till July 19, 2019.

The Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) and its official marketing agency, HotSports Media Group will bring every exciting moment of the tournament on and off the field to viewers on the terrestrial channels to Africa’s largest television network.

Following the acquisition of the €1.8 million (about N728 million) exclusive free-to-air rights from the Confederation of African Football (CAF) to market and broadcast the forthcoming AFCON 2019, NTA signed on HotSports Media Group to deliver corporate support towards meeting the financial obligations of the contract, in order to deliver hitch free broadcast to its viewers. Receiving the NTA delegation, led by the Director General, Alhaji Yakubu Ibn Mohammed at the NNPC Towers, the Group Managing Director, Dr. Maikanti Baru assured that the corporation would do all it could to partner with NTA and HotSports on AFCON 2019 live telecast to ensure that Nigerians watch their darling team, the Super Eagles during the continental football fiesta.

He described sports as a significant factor in engendering unity and national cohesion among Nigerians and that NNPC would support the NTA/HotSports partnership to broadcast Super Eagles matches to further cement unity among Nigerians during the tournament.

“It is a fact that sports, especially football, enjoys an occult followership in Nigeria. This is very good as it can be used to further unite Nigerians across all interests,” Baru stated.

Earlier, Ibn Mohammed had urged NNPC to support the live broadcast of the 52 matches of the AFCON 2019 on the NTA Network Service for the viewing pleasure and pride of all Nigerians.