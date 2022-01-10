Nigeria defeated Coton Sport 2-0 in a practice game on Friday and continued their preparations with another training session on Saturday.

In a chat with Super Eagles media officer, captain Ahmed Musa spoke about the latest training session, the new player in camp, Ebuehi and provided an update on Jamilu Collins.

“It was good, as you can see we had the game and we had another training so the condition is good, just ready for the first game to play,” Musa said to Babafemi Raji.

“Thank God the other player that we are expecting is in camp, we are still expecting Collins so maybe before this evening (yesterday) he’s going to arrive to camp so that we have everyone in the camp.”

Ignoring the FIFA Arab Cup, where they did not field their key players as the competition was held outside the FIFA window for international matches, Nigeria’s first opponent, Egypt, is one of the inform teams coming into the Africa Cup of Nations.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

Asked what the players are talking about as they count down to their first game vs Egypt, Musa answered: “Definitely I talk to the players. We know what is important because this tournament when we win it is going to make a very big impact to our own country, to our family too.

“Definitely we are ready, we know what we can do. If we give all our best we know that we can win the tournament Insha Allah.”

Musa will be appearing in his third Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon after helping the country win the title in 2013 and finish third in the last edition in Egypt three years ago.