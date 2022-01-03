Nigeria’s interim manager, Austin Eguavoen, has revealed that West Brom star, Semi Ajayi, is eager to represent the Super Eagles at the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations.

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) made four changes to the Africa Cup of Nations roster two days ago, one of which saw former Arsenal U21 skipper, Ajayi replace the recuperating Glasgow Rangers center-back, Leon Balogun.

Eguavoen confirmed that Ajayi was considered for selection because erstwhile manager, Gernot Rohr, in the provisional squad list submitted to the Confederation of African Football, picked him.

The 28-year-old has been in the international wilderness for more than a year, with his last appearance coming against Sierra Leone in November 2020.

He fell out of favour with Rohr after the Baggies were demoted to the Championship at the end of last season.

Speaking to NFF TV, Eguavoen said: “Semi Ajayi, obviously he was not on the 28-man list but he was on the alternate list. Kevin Akpoguma was on the alternate list, Onyekuru and co.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

“And then we reached out to Semi, he jumped at it. I think that’s the spirit we want because it is not a right for everybody to coach and play for Nigeria, it is a privilege.

“If it’s not coming, we have to take it, if it comes you have to grab it so that’s where we are.

“We are expecting them after their last games so we can have a full house.”

It is second time lucky for Ajayi as he was controversially dropped from the 2019 Africa Cup squad after making the 25-man provisional roster.