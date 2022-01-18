By Bunmi Ogunyale

Super Eagles defender, Chidozie Awazien, is reportedly undergoing ‘house arrest’ in the national team’s camp in Garoua, Cameroon.

Competent camp sources revealed that the defender who is also in Cameroon has not been seen training with the team or outside the camp vicinity.

Awaziem’s disappearance however is brewing speculations among the journalists covering the AFCON 2021.

Some journalists who spoke with SportingSun were of the opinion that the player might be suffering from COVID-19 and consequently been quarantined.

“I want to believe Awaziem is not injured as claimed by the NFF and I don’t think being injured is enough to keep him away from the rest of the team.

“He came to Cameroon with the team but he hasn’t been seen anywhere in camp.

“I believe the NFF is keeping something under wraps,” our source, that pleaded anonymity, revealed.

Awaziem, a mainstay and key player in the Super Eagles defence under the former coach, Gernot Rohr, was expected to play vital role in Cameroon.

Awaziem’s place has been taken over by vastly experienced, Kenneth Omeruo, who is partnering William Troost Ekong as central defenders.