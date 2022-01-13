From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has hailed the Super Eagles for an impressive start at the ongoing 33rd Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cameroon.

According to a statement by Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, Buhari said he strongly believes, like millions of football-loving Nigerians, that the spectacular outing in Garoua, Cameroon is a foretaste of what to expect from the team as they square up against other opponents in the tournament. The President urged the Austin Eguavoen-led team and the coaching staff to keep their eyes on the ball, remain good ambassadors on and off the field, and give loyal fans and all Nigerians more exciting moments to celebrate.

President Buhari assured the team of his unflinching support as they soar like an eagle to write another chapter in the annals of Nigeria’s rich football history.