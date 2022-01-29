The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has fined Comoros $5,000 for “not respecting shirt numbers” and $2,000 for delaying kick-off in their last-16 match against Cameroon at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Left-back Chaker Alhadhur featured in the starting lineup of Comoros as a stand-in goalkeeper following a Covid-19 outbreak in the squad against the hosts in the knockout stages of the continental championships. His name was printed on the goalkeeper shirt in time for kick-off, but his squad number had simply been taped to his shirt.

Alhadhur performed some heroic saves against the hosts but ultimately the debutants went down 2-1 after a tense match to exit the tournament in style.

CAF has now clamped down on Alhadur shirt irregularity with a fine. They also fined the islanders $2,000 for delaying kick-off by two minutes and slapped Comoros with a $10,000 fine for not respecting Covid-19 protocols.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

The match was first marred in controversy as Comoros goalkeeper Ali Ahamada had tested negative on the morning of the match. CAF rules state, however, that a player who tests positive for the coronavirus must isolate for five days, The match was then overshadowed by tragedy as eight supporters were crushed to death in a crowd surge as fans tried to enter the Olembe Stadium.

The fines will be perceived as petty from an embattled governing body after Comoros provided the tournament with a fairy tale. In the first round, they had eliminated West African powerhouses Ghana from the competition with a memorable 3-2 victory.