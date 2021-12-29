By Bolaji Okunola

Super Eagles’ wonder kid, Samuel Chukwueze will arrive Super Eagles’ camp few hours before the kick off of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

DailySun Sports gathered from Spanish media outfit, Marca that Villarreal will delay the release of the Super Eagles winger until after January 3, 2022.

Following this, the dazzler will lace his boot for a La Liga clash against Levante on January 3rd before planning his route to the Super Eagles camp in Abuja.

Before now, the Nigeria Football Federation stated in a press release that non-Premier League players are scheduled to begin arriving the Super Eagles training camp today.

However, the Confederation of African Football (CAF) overruled the decision of the NFF on Sunday, stating that players heading to the tournament in Cameroon will be allowed to play fixtures between December 27 and January 3.

Chukwueze will join Nigeria’s training camp in Abuja immediately after the game against Levante and has been instructed to return to Villarreal once the Super Eagles are eliminated or at the end of the tournament depending on their progress.

The 2015, U17 World Cup winner has not played for the Super Eagles since March 30, 2021 when he played 86 minutes on the pitch in a 3-0 win over Lesotho.