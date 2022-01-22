Ahead of clash with the Super Eagles in the ongoing African Cup of Nations (AFCON), several Tunisian players including the head coach Mondher Kebaier, have tested positive for Coronavirus (COVID-19).

Kebaier was said to be absent during the pre-match press conference held today at the media centre of the Roumdje Adjia Stadium, Garoua.

Jalal Al-Qadri, Tunisia’s assistant coach, reportedly addressed journalists during the press conference.

Al-Qadr was quoted to have said that Wahbi Khazri their captain and 11 others have contracted COVID-19 and will not be available for the game.

The other players are Aissa Laidouni, Dylan Bronn, Ghaylène Chaalali, Ellyes Skhiri, Anis Ben Slimane, Mohamed Romdhane, Ali Maâloul, Ben Hmida, Aymen Dahmen Yoann Touzgha and Issam Jebali.

Meanwhile, goalkeeper Farouk Ben Mustapha is suspended from the game.

Tunisia qualified for the round of 16 after finishing as one of the four best losers in the group stage.

They won their first game 4-0 against Mauritania and lost their remaining two matches.

The Carthage Eagles last met the Nigerian side during the third-place game at the 2019 AFCON in Cairo, Egypt.

Both sides are expected to lock horns in Garoua tomorrow.

