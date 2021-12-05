By Bolaji Okunola

Europe based Super Eagles stars are likely to be absent from the forthcoming 2021 African Cup of Nations following the outbreak of a fresh deadly disease known as the ‘Omicron variant’ of coronavirus, Sportingsun.com gathered.

The disease which was first discovered in South Africa last month, has seen European Clubs Association [ECA] expressing deep concerns regarding players’ health and welfare. With talks going on with the Federation Internationale de Football Association [FIFA], Europe based players are likely to be deprived of the opportunities of participating in the tourney billed for next month.

With countries reintroducing travel bans, quarantine requirements and other restrictions, Sportingsun.com further gathered ECA will collaborate with world governing body [FIFA] to ensure all necessary precautions are in place to protect players and club interests as the health situation continues to deteriorate in an alarming manner.

Meanwhile, United Kingdom which habours the likes of Alex Iwobi, Emmanuel Dennis, Joe Aribo, Leon Balogun, Willian Troost-Ekong and Leicester City duo of Kelechi Iheanacho and Wilfred Ndidi, has recently added ten African countries to its travel red list.

Nigeria has been drawn into Group D of the bi-annual tourney along with Egypt, Sudan and Guinea Bissau. The coach Gernot Rohr tutored team has been billed to open their campaign with the Pharaohs at the Roumde Adja Stadium in Garoua on Tuesday 11 January 2022, the eve of the 12th anniversary of their last AFCON clash.

