Nigeria’s interim manager Augustine Eguavoen has named two players who are in contention to replace Victor Osimhen in the Super Eagles squad in the event that the Napoli striker does not make a full recovery before the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations.

Eguavoen has revealed that Watford talisman Emmanuel Dennis and Union Berlin striker Taiwo Awoniyi stand to benefit from the absence of the Napoli number nine.

Osimhen has not played competitively for Napoli since sustaining a fractured eye socket and cheekbone during the Serie A meeting with Inter Milan on November 21.

The 2015 U17 World Cup winner later underwent surgery to correct the issue and the initial prognosis had suggested he would be out of action until February 21, 2022.

Osimhen’s estimated downtime could be shortened based on recent developments with specialists studying how to design a custom-made protective carbon mask to be fitted to protect his face.

“Firstly, we hope that he is recovered, that he fully recovered from his injury and that the club will allow him to join the team,” Eguavoen said to Brila FM.

“However, if this does not happen, I am sure that Victor would be cheering. for the success of the team.

“We also have other players like (Taiwo) Awoniyi and (Emmanuel) Dennis .”