By Joe Apu

Former Technical Director of the Nigeria Football Federation, Chris Green has called out a warning to the Super Eagles in Cameroon not to take the Cartage Eagles of Tunisia for granted.

Though, Green sees the Super Eagles as genuine contenders for the AFCON 2021 trophy, he insists that the Tunisians will come out fighting for their lives to make a difference from their previous games in the Group Stage.

“The Super Eagles is giving a good account of themselves under Coach Augustine Eguavoen and it gladdens my heart. There is a new philosophy in the team and the players are beginning to enjoy a good flow. I consider the Eagles genuine contenders for the AFCON trophy.

“I want warn here that the Eagles must not lower their guards because the Tunisian will come out tactically and technically to give Nigeria a good fight. Nevertheless, I don’t have any fears over the game and look forward to seeing Nigeria triumph over Tunisia.”

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

Speaking on sacked Gernot Rohr, Chris Green who is the director of the Real Madrid Football Academy, Port Harcourt in Rivers State noted that the Nigeria Football Federation did not take appropriate action when it should have and had the opportunity to ease the Franco-German coach.

“I never supported the hiring of Gernot Rohr from the onset because I didn’t think he was the right man for the job. The NFF had the opportunity to end the relationship with him when his contract expired but instead of listening to wise counsel, they went ahead to renew the contract and mid way sacked him. Nigeria must pay him money that would have been used in other areas of our football.

“With Rohr in charge, Nigeria football slowed and we are not where we are supposed to be in World football. Given the new found zeal in our players, I am hopeful that we can improve,” Green, a barrister and former chairman of the River State Football Association stated.