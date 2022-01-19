Super Eagles interim boss, Austin Eguavoen, has stated that Nigeria will approach their final group game against Guinea-Bissau with the mindset of securing a victory.

The Super Eagles qualified for the knockout rounds after securing six points from their first two games against Egypt and Sudan, delivering dominant displays in both games.

Nigeria faced Guinea-Bissau today and having secured their spot in the next round, Eguavoen could try to experiment with new tactics and give other players some minutes.

However, Eguavoen is not ready to leave room for complacency and has revealed that Nigeria would approach the game with all manner of seriousness.

“It is important for us to sustain the winning mentality while we keep our heads on our shoulders,” Eguavoen said.

“Just as I told the boys after the match against Egypt, we are yet to win anything here except points.”

“Guinea Bissau needs the three points because they have only one so far, and we must be prepared for a massive fight.

“If we let down our guard, we could be punished, and that would not be good for the team’s psychology. We will go for the three points,” he added.

The Guinea-Bissauans gave Egypt a tough time, and with the knowledge that a victory could guarantee them a spot in the knockout rounds, they could come with their entire arsenal.