Mostafa Mohamed of Egypt has been arrested after asking a friend and neighbour to stand in for him for an exam.

A teammate of Mohamed Salah and Mohamed Elneny at the Africa Cup of Nations, Mohamed is studying for an Information Technology qualification at the Higher Institute for Management and Information Technology in Giza.

Egypt is through to the quarter-finals of the tournament in Cameroon, where they will face Morocco on Sunday. Mohamed has played in every game at the tournament so far for the Pharoahs, too – most recently completing 90 minutes against the Ivory Coast before he substituted ahead of extra-time.

Since the striker is otherwise busy at AFCON, he asked a mate who lives down the same street as him to take the computing exam for him, which police are now investigating. Local outlet Youm7 says that Mohamed has had three previous exams completed by a replacement – despite the stand-in in question having apparently claimed this is a one-time arrangement.

“He is my friend and his future is going to be destroyed if he doesn’t take the exam,” Mohamed’s neighbour said. “I just wanted to help; this is the first time I do it.”

Mohamed, 24, currently plays for Galatasaray in the Turkish Super Lig, having begun his career at the Egyptian side, Zamalek.