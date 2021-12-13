Federal House of Representatives member, representing Ikeja Federal constituency of Lagos State, Hon. Abiodun James Faleke, has made logistics donation to Authentic Nigeria football &Allied Supporters Club for acquisition of equipment ahead of the forthcoming African Cup of Nations in Cameroon

Honorable Faleke made the donation when ANFASSC visited his office in Lagos, where he assured them that he would always support the team because of the joy they give to footballers and the fans at the stadium.

“I am happy that you decided to visit me, especially with the Nations Cup coming up very soon. It is important that we give our senior national team the needed support going into the tournament in Cameroon to ensure they come back with the trophy,” he said.

He went further by saying “ANFASSC has always been unique and I am impressed with your President, who has shown decisiveness in everything he does and also the manner in which he leads his team both in and outside the stadium.”

“I am also happy to give my little support to the team for acquisition of equipment and hopefully, by the time you are departing for the games, I can still give more support,” Honorable Faleke said, adding that he has been an avid supporter of ANFASSC.

As part of their plans for Nations Cup, the ANFASSC plans to take five hundred supporters to Cameroon for the tournament that kicks of January 9 to February 6,2021

