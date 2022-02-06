The AFCON 2021 final comes up today with Senegal and Egypt set to battle it out.

Senegal is in the final for the second time in a row and has never won the AFCON, losing the previous final in 2019 against Algeria and the 2002 one against Cameroon. On the opposite side, the Egyptians have won seven AFCON titles but haven’t been able to repeat that since 2010.