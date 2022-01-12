By Bunmi Ogunyale
Nigeria hero, Kelechi Iheanacho, was adjudged the Man of the Match as three-time African Champions, the Super Eagles coast past Egypt in Group D opener at the ongoing AFCON 2021 in Cameroon.
Iheanacho, who scored the lone goal of the encounter, was favoured ahead the Egyptians tormentor-in-chief Moses Simon. He started the game in the striking position alongside Union Berlin’s Taiwo Awoniyi.
The striker will be aiming to increase his tally in the com- petition when the Nigerian side file out against Sudan on Saturday.
Iheanacho helped Leicester City to win the FA Cup last season.
Leave a Reply