By Bunmi Ogunyale

Nigeria hero, Kelechi Iheanacho, was adjudged the Man of the Match as three-time African Champions, the Super Eagles coast past Egypt in Group D opener at the ongoing AFCON 2021 in Cameroon.

Iheanacho, who scored the lone goal of the encounter, was favoured ahead the Egyptians tormentor-in-chief Moses Simon. He started the game in the striking position alongside Union Berlin’s Taiwo Awoniyi.

