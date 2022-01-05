The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) have requested for N15 billion from the Federal Government for the Super Eagles AFCON campaign.

NFF president, Amaju Pinnick, confirmed the federation has asked for “an intervention fund” as they often do for major tournaments like the AFCON and the World Cup.

“Things are very difficult financially,” admitted Pinnick.

“We hope that our request will be approved.”

The government paid the NFF close to a N1 billion for the 2019 AFCON in Egypt, but the federation will be asking for a lot more now because of a bigger squad of 28 players to Cameroon and the additional costs often incurred on account of the coronavirus pandemic.

It was gathered that in a recent budget defense at the National Assembly, Pinnick stated that the NFF would need about N15 billion for both the AFCON and the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The Eagles though will have to first qualify for the World Cup through the final playoffs in March.