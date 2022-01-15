Nigeria and Sudan will meet on Saturday at Roumde Adjia Stadium in Matchday 2 of Group D of the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations, Cameroon 2021.

Nigeria’s Super Eagles enter the match on top after defeating Egypt 1-0, while Sudan’s Jediane Falcons have one point from a goalless draw with Guinea-Bissau.

Nigeria look for another win over Sudan to ensure their qualification to the round of 16 early.

The Super Eagles enter the game with high morale, especially after overcoming Egypt in the group top match, thanks to Kelechi Iheanacho stunner in the first half.

Coach Augustine Eguavoen’s team set themselves among the favorites to go far, after the outstanding performance against the Pharaohs in the first match.

Augustine Eguavoen, coach of Nigeria during the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations Afcon Finals Nigeria press conference. “I am happy with the players and their ability to give their best on the pitch. I am focused on winning against Sudan at the moment. I am not thinking about anything else or how we will start our third match. We are completely focused on our match against Sudan. Beating Egypt was not easy, and we are looking forward to continuing our victories and qualifying for the next round.”

Moses Simon of Nigeria said: “I’m happy to beat Egypt, the great team with great players. I’m also happy because it was my best match in a long time. The way I play has changed and now the coach is giving me more attacking freedom.