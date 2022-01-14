By Paul Erewuba

The Austine Eguavoen – tutored Super Eagles is literally singing ‘war songs’ ahead of its next encounter and has vowed to maintain its winning momentum in the Africa Cup of Nations tournament when the team faces Sudan in their second game tomorrow in Garoua.

Nigeria currently tops Group D with three points, Sudan and Guinea Bissau have a point each while Egypt with no points are bottom of the group.

Nigeria may book a place in the round of 16 if she wins the next game and the result in the other fixture favours her.

Head coach Augustine Eguavoen reportedly told newsmen after the team’s training session that the team’s approach is to take every game as a cup final.

His assistant, Salisu Yusuf said he expects the game against Sudan to be tough and more physically exerting than the one against Egypt but that the attitude, commitment, zeal and urgency displayed by the Super Eagles in the first match will be the same.

Captain Ahmed Musa echoed the coaches’ sentiments, promising that the players will not rest on their oars because the journey to the trophy is still a long way off with many hurdles to be scaled along the way.