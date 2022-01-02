The Super Eagles Abuja camp will swell with the arrival of the team’s first choice goalkeeper, Maduka Okoye, today.

The Sparta Rotterdam glovesman’s arrival will complete the goalkeeping quartet as the trio of Francis Uzoho, Daniel Akpeyi and Enyimba’s John Noble had arrived earlier.

Okoye assured of his arrival via his social media handle where he promised to arrive Abuja today and join his mates in preparation for the 2021 African Nations Cup.

Nigeria will open its campaigns in the competition against the Pharaohs of Egypt on January 11 before taking on Sudan and Guinea Bissau on January 15 and 19 respectively.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

Already at the Bolton White hotel camp are Francis Uzoho, Henry Onyekuru, Peter Olayinka, Chidozie Awaziem, Chidera Ejuke, Daniel Akpeyi, Sadiq Umar, Olisa Ndah, John Noble and Taiwo Awoniyi.