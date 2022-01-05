Slavia Prague striker, Peter Olayinka, believes that Egypt and Senegal could pose problems for the Super Eagles at the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations, labeling the two countries ‘strong teams.’

Olayinka has found himself on the roster for the tournament in Cameroon following the withdrawal of Watford sensation Emmanuel Dennis.

“I feel so excited, I am very happy to be part of the squad and now everyone is looking forward to this tournament, I’m really looking forward to this,” Olayinka told reporters.

Three-time African champions Nigeria start off their Africa Cup of Nations campaign with a monster clash against Egypt before fixtures against Sudan and Guinea-Bissau.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

Asked which of the teams would give the Super Eagles a scare at the AFCON, Olayinka answered: “I think Senegal and Egypt are really strong but of course we can defeat them, there is nothing special. “Everyone is getting ready, we are preparing for this tournament and I believe the guys will give their very best.” Olayinka concluded by saying that he will give his best if saddled with the responsibility of being the Super Eagles main striker at the Africa Cup of Nations.

“I’ve always been giving my best in my club so they should expect more, I will give my everything because I want to make my country proud.”