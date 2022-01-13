Ajax and Borussia Dortmund midfielder legend, Sunday Oliseh, has hailed the Super Eagles’ performance against Egypt as “one of the best in years.”

Nigeria was hit by withdrawals over club issues of Saudi-based striker, Odion Ighalo, Watford striker, Emmanuel Dennis and Napoli striker, Victor Osimhen. Defenders, Leon Balogun and Abdullahi Shehu did not make the Nations Cup due to injury.

German coach, Gernot Rohr, was fired in December, and Nigeria Football Federation technical director, Eguavoen. was installed as caretaker coach for the AFCON even though Portuguese Jose Peseiro has been appointed to take charge after Cameroon 2021.

“Technically, tactically, physically, mentally and whatever positively you can think of, Eguavoen’s Super Eagles I feel dominated Egypt,” Oliseh tweeted.

“The best performance in recent years. At this rate we can be extremely optimistic. Moses Simon, player of the match?”

“Egypt is not a weak side at all — it’s a respected side coached by one of the top coaches in the world. And then one of the best players in the world [Salah] is in that team — so you cannot say it’s a weak side,” he said after the win.

“It’s a very strong wide. We also worked so hard day in, day out, tactically and physically, and gave the boys so much confidence.

“Always respect your opponents but don’t be scared. Respect your opponents and play your game — feel free to enjoy yourself. That was the game plan.”