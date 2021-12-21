The Super Eagles have suffered another major injury blow ahead of next month’s AFCON after Paul Onuachu copped an injury that could rule him out of action for the next four weeks.

The 27 -year old Nigerian suffered a hamstring injury during Genk’s 1-1 draw with Royal Antwerp in Belgium on Sunday.

He joins the likes of Watford midfielder, Oghenekaro Etebo, who will not feature at the AFCON just as officials hope Osimhen will be fully recovered to be part of the tournament in Cameroon.

Onuachu, who is widely regarded as a cover for Victor Osimhen, was forced out of Sunday’s clash in the 70th minute. Ike Ugbo replaced him.

Genk has not put an exact timeframe on his return but Onuachu has been ruled out for up to four weeks, with the Nations Cup set to kick off in 19 days’ time.

“He suffered a muscle tear. I already had the feeling that I had to replace him, but he said he could continue.” Genk manager, Bernd Storck, told Belgian newspaper, Sporza.

“And then he suffered a hamstring injury during a spurt. He will not be able to play for the next three, four weeks.”

The striker had opened the scoring for Genk in the first half before the injury.

He has netted 12 goals in the league this season after he scored 35 goals in all competitions in the last campaign.

Nigeria starts their Nations Cup Group D campaign against seven-time champions Egypt on 11 January in Garoua before facing Sudan four days later and Guinea-Bissau on 19 January.