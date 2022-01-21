By Bolaji Okunola

Napoli striker, Victor Osimhen has applauded the trio of Kelechi Iheanacho, Wilfred Ndidi and Moses Simon for showcasing an impressive performance during Wednesday’s 2-0 win over Guinea-Bissau.

The Super Eagles have been the most impressive side in the competition so far after winning all of their three group games, scoring six goals and conceding just one from the penalty spot.

The team has managed to raise fans expectations, which was low going into the tournament due to the poor preparations and the withdrawal of four players.

Reacting to the game, Osimhen who pulled out of the initial squad after sustaining an injury and COVID-19 ailment took to his Twitter to applaud the team, singling out Simon, Ndidi and Iheanacho for special praises.

He wrote: Brilliant Performance FromThe Whole Squad! Special Mentions @Simon27Moses @Ndidi25 @67Kelechi.

In a similar vein, Watford goal poacher Emmanuel Dennis also congratulated the team for reaching the round of 16 in convincing fashion.