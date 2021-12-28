Reports that Victor Osimhen failed to complete his check-ups after surgery for facial fractures before he flew out to Nigeria are not true, according to a top source.

A section of the Italian media has reported that Osimhen is in hot water with his club after he did not show up for mandatory check-ups Friday and instead left for Nigeria.

But a top source from within Napoli simply described this report as “absolutely false”, adding that the striker completed all his fitness tests and it was after that he was given a protective mask.

He is now set to join the Super Eagles camp in Abuja, which opens Wednesday.

The false news stated It is unknown if Napoli gave Osimhen the approval to momentarily halt his rehabilitation process and make the trip back to his country of birth.

On Boxing Day, the Nigerian international shared on Twitter his attendance at an event hosted by the Asisat Oshoala Foundation in Lagos Island, an indication that he is already in town.

Osimhen, it was initially feared, would be out of action for ninety days, but the youngster made himself available for selection to the Super Eagles’ handlers nearly two months before that return date. He was subsequently named in the 28-man shortlist for Afcon 2021.

Nigeria’s leading goalscorer during the qualifiers, is looking to lead the Super Eagles’ Afcon challenge in Cameroon.