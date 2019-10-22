Ex-international, Emmanuel Amuneke has called on the technical adviser, Gernot Rohr to invite the players who prosecuted the two international friendly games against Ukraine and Brazil for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Benin on November 11.

Nigeria held Ukraine 2-2 in Dnipro last month (September) before playing out a 1-1 draw against five-time World Cup champions, Brazil, at the Singapore Stadium on October 13, in an international friendly game.

The former Tanzania coach, who won the 1994 AFCON title and Atlanta Olympic gold medal, told Soccernet.ng that the players who featured against Brazil have what it takes to defeat the Squirrels of Benin if the coaches maintain the same balance in the team.

“I’m really pleased with the current set of players that played against Ukraine and Brazil in the international friendly games. It goes to show that we have many quality players who are determined and hungry to represent the senior national team if given the opportunity,” Amuneke said.

“At least, the game against Brazil should have given the technical adviser, Gernot Rohr, an idea of the players who should face Benin in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier. Holding their own against one of the best teams in the world shows that we are doing something right.

“It doesn’t matter whether it’s a friendly encounter because what matters most is the performance and outcome of the game. Rohr should continue with the blend of players that featured in the two international friendly games if the team must get something positive against Benin.”

After the Squirrels clash, Super Eagles’ next AFCON qualifier will be away to Lesotho in Maseru on November 19.