Super Eagles’ camp may not come alive until few hours to the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against the Squirrels of Benin Republic in Uyo, on Thursday, November 14.

The duo of Samuel Chukwueze and Joe Aribo are likely to top the list of late comers. Both players are expected to hit camp on Tuesday for the mid-week game after featuring for their various clubs on Sunday night.

Others likely to arrive late are vice captain, William Troost-Ekong, Abdullahi Shehu, Mikel Agu, Moses Simon, Paul Onachu and Emmanuel Dennis, who would also be on parade same night.

Though the Nigeria’s Football Federation’s (NFF) application for a shift to Thursday, November 14 is yet to be assented to by the Confederation of African Football (CAF), Nigerian players abroad, after representing their various European club, can only hit Uyo latest on Monday night, leaving them to train 24 hours before the duel.

Barring any hitch, the team captain, Ahmed Musa, Kenneth Omeruo, Chigioze Awaziem and Samuel Kalu, who will be off duty at club level, are expected as early birds in camp for the tie.

The Nigerian side aims at smashing all barriers in the AFCON qualifiers opener against less-fancied neighbors when they file out next week, while the team’s handler, Gernot Rohr, will be seeing to avoid defeat after a 0-2 loss on same soil to South Africa in the last qualifying series.