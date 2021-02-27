The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has named match officials for Nigeria’s outing in qualification for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON2021Q) next month, www.aclsports.com reports.

Nigeria’s Super Eagles will wrap up their qualification schedule for next January’s tournament in the month of March with games against Benin and Lesotho on the 27th and 30th March respectively.

CAF have now informed www.aclsports.com that respected match official Redouane Jiyéd will officiate Nigeria’s first game of the year against Benin in Cotonou on March 27.

Jiyéd, from Morocco will be assisted by two of his compatriots; Lahsen Azgaou and Mostafa Akarkad.

Interestingly, all three were the match officials when Nigeria defeated South Africa 2-1 at the quarter final stage of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cairo, Egypt.

Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) officials have mooted the idea of Teslim Balogun Stadium, Lagos hosting the final group game against Lesotho on March 30, although CAF did not confirm the venue to us, yet.

The Super Eagles currently lead the way in Group L of the qualification series with eight points from four matches. Gernot Rohr’s men need only a draw from their final two games to seal qualification to the tournament to be hosted by Cameroon next year.

Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen is currently the leading topscorer in the AFCON2021 qualification series with four goals from three matches. He is expected to be in the Nigerian squad to be announced next week.