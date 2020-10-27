The Confederation of African football (CAF) has picked Peter Waweru Kamaku (University Don) to take charge of the match as the centre referee, BSNSports.com.ng reports.

Kenyan officials will oversee 2022 African Cup of Nations qualifier match against hosts Nigeria versus Leone Stars, which is set for November 13, at the Ben Ogbemudia, in Benin, Edo state.

The Super Eagles of Nigeria will face the Leone Stars of Sierra Leone on Friday, November 13, 2020 at the refurbished Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium in Benin City in their third qualifying game in Group L.

In a statement made available to www.aclsports.com, it was scooped that 38-year old Kenyan will be the centre referee for the AFCON 2022 qualifying encounter.

Waweru Kamaku, a lecturer at the Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture will be assisted by his compatriots Gilbert Kipkoech Cheruiyot (Assistant Referee 1) and Tony Mudanyi Kidiya (Assistant Referee 2) while Anthony Juma Ogwayo will serve as the fourth official.