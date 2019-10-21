Nigeria has been handed a triple injury boost ahead of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Benin and Lesotho, with three key players in the shape of Kenneth Omeruo, Ola Aina and Samuel Kalu, now in tiptop condition, allnigeriasoccer.com reported.

The former Chelsea defenders and winger were forced to withdraw from the Super Eagles squad that held Brazil to a 1-1 draw in Singapore on account of injuries.

Having missed the last match before the international break against Levante, Omeruo returned to the starting line-up in Saturday’s clash against Getafe and came through his first game back unscathed.

Aina had been cleared by Torino medics to return to action and had been included in their match-day squad for the game week eight Serie A fixture at William Troost-Ekong’s Udinese.

Bordeaux winger Kalu is in contention to make his ninth appearance in the Ligue 1 this season as he had been selected by manager Paulo Sousa in a 19-man provisional squad to face Saint-Etienne this afternoon.

Meanwhile, Oghenekaro Etebo, who was a late withdrawal from the Nigeria squad for this month’s friendly, played the entirety of Stoke City’s 2-0 win against Fulham.