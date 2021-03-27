With a place in the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations up for grabs, Benin and Nigeria clash at the Stade de l’Amitie on Saturday.

Both teams are on course for qualification, but top spot is on the line as the sides are only separated by a point ahead of the match in Port Novo.

Nigeria kicked off their qualifying campaign with consecutive wins versus Benin and Lesotho, but back-to-back draws in the subsequent two games against Sierra Leone have thrown a spanner in the works. The more notable of those stalemates was a 4-4 thriller in Abuja last November when the Super Eagles bungled a four-goal lead which they took inside the opening 30 minutes.

However, the 2013 AFCON winners need only one point from the final two games to complete the job, while one more victory would secure first place in Group L.

Goals in either half from Victor Osimhen and Samuel Kalu saw Gernot Rohr’s men come from behind to claim a 2-1 win when the sides last met in 2019’s reverse fixture at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium.

Overall, Saturday’s visitors have a historical advantage over their hosts, who they have beaten in 12 of the 15 previous clashes, losing just once in that time.

Benin are also on the verge of booking their place at next year’s continental showpiece that is set to hold in Cameroon. Michel Dussuyer’s men bounced back in style from an opening defeat to Nigeria, picking up seven points from the next nine available.

The Squirrels were held to a disappointing draw by Lesotho in the last round, missing out on an opportunity to move into first place.

However, they have another chance to do that this weekend as the current leaders come visiting, but they would need to claim a first win in four years over their visitors.