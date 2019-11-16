Emma Njoku

The Super Eagles will depart the country for Maseru, the capital of Lesotho, today, for tomorrow’s Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifying match against the Crocodiles of Lesotho.

Media Officer of the team, Toyin Ibitoye, said the arrangement for the team to arrive Lesotho barely 24 hours to the crucial game was strategic, in order to reduce the effects of the adverse weather condition of the host country on the players.

“Lesotho is a high altitude region and we have been advised on when to arrive the country in to avoid terrible conditions that might affect the players.

“So, we will traveling tomorrow (today) for the game on Sunday (tomorrow),” he said.

Further checks revealed that the city of Maseru would be partly cloudy, 30 percent degree centigrade and could be windy on match day.

With Maseru just about six hours from Nigeria, the Super Eagles are expected to arrive the Lesotho capital early enough today, in order to have a good rest before tomorrow’s match.

The Super Eagles defeated the Squirrels of Benin Republic 2-1 in their first AFCON 2021 qualifying game on Wednesday, at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo, and were expected to travel yesterday for tomorrow’s encounter.

The Super Eagles top Group L with three points from Wednesday’s victory over the Squirrels, while Lesotho and Sierra Leone are joint second following their 1-1 scores in the other group’s first round encounter.

Victory in tomorrow’s match will shoot Nigeria to six points from two games and put the Super Eagles in pole position for a ticket to the Nations Cup finals in Cameroon in 2021. This will be the third time the Super Eagles would clash with the Crocodiles, with the Nigerian team claiming victory in the two previous encounters.

Tomorrow’s game, which will be played on astroturf, will kickoff at 5pm Nigerian time.