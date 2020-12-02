Bunmi Ogunyale

Former African champions, the Super Eagles may return to Lagos after many years for their final AFCON 2021 qualifying game against Lesotho, Daily SunSports has exclusively gathered.

Competent sources hinted that talks are ongoing between the Lagos State government and the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) to host the game at the Teslim Balogun Stadium in Surulere.

“Modalities are currently being worked on for the match to be hosted here and we hope things work out at the end of day.

“The Mobolaji Johnson Arena, formerly Onikan Stadium is also being considered for the team’s training sessions while the match takes place at Teslim Balogun Stadium.” Over the years Lagos has been the home of the Super Eagles and it will be nice to have them back on our soil,” our source disclosed.

Daily SunSports also gathered that Super Eagles players complained about the pitch at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, Benin after their draw against Sierra Leone.

Meanwhile, Nigeria leads Group L of the qualifying series with eight points from four games. One point ahead of close rivals, the Squirrels of Benin who have seven points in their kitty with the same number of games.