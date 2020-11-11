MONICA IHEAKAM

Five English Premier League players Tuesday afternoon arrived Benin, Edo-State, for international duty ahead of the all important first leg AFCON 2021qualifying cracker against the Leone Stars of Sierra-Leone.

In a series of camp update tweets on the Super Eagles twitter handle @SSE-NGA, it was confirmed that Alex Iwobi(Everton), Rangers defender Leone Balogun, William Troost-Ekong (Watford), Ola Aina (Fulham) and Joe Aribo (Rangers), have reunited with their teammates in Benin.

Heartland goalkeeper, Ikechukwu Ezenwa was the surprise inclusion in the list of Eagles players in camp. Ezenwa was not named in the original squad list for the Friday match, due to inactivity at club level.

The tweet went further to list Ahmed Musa, Kevin Akpoguma, Sebastian Osigwe, Zaidu Sanusi, Tyronne Ebuehi, Oghenekaro Etebo and Maduka Okoye as players who have registered their presence at the team’s Etherno Hotel base.

Nigeria will host the first meeting on Friday at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium in Benin, while the reverse fixture is scheduled for Freetown National stadium in Sierra Leone four days later.