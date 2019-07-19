Bunmi Ogunyale

Three-time African champions, the Super Eagles have been paired with Benin Republic, Sierra Leone and Lesotho in Group L of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

The draw ceremony was attended by African football legends Kanu Nwankwo and Samuel Etoo at the CAF headquarters in Cairo on Thursday.

The Gernot Rohr side will aim to qualify for the championship billed to hold in Cameroon in 2021 as they are clear favourites in the group.

With their quarterfinals finish at the ongoing AFCON 2019 in Egypt, the Squirrels of Benin may give the Super Eagles a run for their money.

Nigeria claimed bronze behind Senegal and Algeria in Egypt.

The qualifiers will begin in October 2019, and will end on November 2020.