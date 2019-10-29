Emma Njoku

Victor Osimhen has assured that he’ll be ready for Nigeria’s 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifying matches against Benin Republic and Lesotho next month.

He gave the assurance amid speculations in the sporting media that he could miss the games following an abductor injury he suffered in Saturday’s 3-0 home win by his club, Lille, over Girondins Bordeaux, in a French Lique 1 fixture.

The Super Eagles’ gangling forward, in a social media interraction with compatriot Kenneth Omeruo dismissed the reports.

”I’m fine, it’s just a minor injury issue, thanks brother,”Osimhen replied centre-back, Kenneth Omeruo who asked a question on the severity of the injury.

Osimhen who was named French Ligue 1 best player for the month of September has scored seven goals and recorded two assists in 11 league games for Lille this season.

He will be hoping to transfer the form to the Super Eagles when they host Benin on November 14, before traveling to Lesotho five days later in their opening AFCON 2021 qualifying campaign