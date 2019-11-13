Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr has warned the Super Eagles players not to take the match against Benin lightly, stating that they are giant killers who eliminated Morocco from the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations, adding that they have defensive qualities.

He noted that the Super Eagles did well in their last two internationals against Ukraine and Brazil but advised that they should not get carried away as Benin would be a tough nut to crack.

Speaking along the backdrop of today’s encounter, Rohr told reporters including allnigeriasoccer.com: ‘’We try always to raise the best team, our two games you spoke about were very difficult games against great teams but not African teams, the games were different and the two teams played very offensively.

‘’It will not be the same game against Benin Republic becasue they play well defensively. You saw them play in the AFCON competition, they did so well, they eliminated Morocco for example and it will be different.

‘’Our two games were good games but it is dangerous to believe that because we played well, it will be easy ride against Benin.

‘’When you play at home, you leave some complicity in your play so I hope that with one training session together, we will be able to have a good performance.

Several fans have complained about Rohr’s late substitutions in matches and the German was asked why he introduces players off the bench in the closing minutes even in friendlies.

The former Bayern Munich defender explained: ‘’I prefer to wait to be sure to make good replacements than to quickly make changes.

‘’I give players the chance to showcase themselves.

‘’I must be sure that we have better possibilities to be stronger without the people starting the game but I think we changed six players in Singapore, it was the maximum.

‘’In Ukraine also, we saw a lot of people, now we have the chance to have two games which means that we can see a lot of players also.

‘’The players are happy when they play but we are 23, we can only play 14 in official games. Like you see the spirit in the team is good and they admit some other players can start in their place.’’