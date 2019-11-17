Emma Njoku

The Super Eagles of Nigeria will attempt to defy all odds to snatch all three points on offer when they confront the Crocodiles of Lesotho inside the main bowl of the Setsoto Stadium in Maseru, the capital of Lesotho, today.

The encounter, which is one of the second round fixtures in Group L of the qualifying matches for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) finals to be staged in Cameroon, will kick off as from 5pm Nigeria time.

The Nigerian team arrived Lesotho in a chartered Max Airline aeroplane yesterday afternoon straight from Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State capital, brimming in confidence after their 2-1 victory over the Squirrels of Benin on Wednesday, in their first match in the qualifiers.

The Crocodiles are second on the group’s log with one point following their 1-1 draw away to Sierra Leone in the other group’s first round fixture.

Lesotho will throw everything into the fray to secure the maximum points in her desperation to qualify for the AFCON finals for the first time in the country’s history. But the Super Eagles hold the bragging rights going into today’s game, having won in the two previous meetings involving both sides.

Coach of the Crocodiles and former South Africa U-20 gaffer, Thabo Senong, has identified midfielder Joe Aribo and striker Victor Osimhen as Super Eagles’ danger men and vowed to do everything to cage the duo in today’s encounter.

“Nigeria has very physical and skillful players. Osimhen and Aribo have done well at their clubs. Everyone knows they are very dangerous. We have to put an eye on them,” Senong told Sport Access.

Regardless, Villarreal of Spain attacker, Samuel Chukwueze and Samuel Kalu of Bordeaux of France are expected to run down the Crocodiles’ defence from the Super Eagles’ wings, while Leicester City of England ace, Wilfred Ndidi and Everton’s Alex Iwobi will compliment Aribo in the midfield to make things difficult for the host side.

Team doctor of the Nigerian team, Ibrahim Gyaran, yesterday, confirmed to thenff.com that there were no injuries within the 23–man playing body.

Meanwhile, the Confederation of African Football (CAF)has named 41–year-old Botswanan official, Joshua Bondo, as the referee, with his compatriots, Meshack Medupi, Mogomotsi Morakile and Tshepo Mokani Gobagoba, as assistant referee 1, assistant referee 2 and fourth official, respectively.