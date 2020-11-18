Nigeria were held to a goalless draw by Sierra Leone in yesterday’s Africa Cup of Nations qualifying fixture in Freetown.

The result at the National Stadium means the Super Eagles would have to wait for the other group games to go in their favour to confirm their place at Cameroon 2022, though they remain at the summit of Group L with eight points after four matches.

Following Friday’s 4-4 draw in Benin, coach Gernot Rohr made two changes to the starting XI as Leicester City’s Kelechi Iheanacho led the attack, in the absence of injured Victor Osimhen while Fulham’s Ola Aina got the nod ahead of Zaidu Sanusi.

The Super Eagles started the encounter on a promising note with Iheanacho registering the first shot on target in the third minute but his free kick failed to beat goalkeeper Mohamed Kamara.

A few minutes before the half-hour mark, Sierra Leone had their first real chance but Maduka Okoye comfortably saved Mohamed Buya Turay’s strike from outside the penalty area.

John Keister’s men continued to push for the opener but Okoye was ready to produce some fine saves to keep both teams level in the first 45 minutes.

Nigeria were forced to make an early substitution towards the end of the first-half as Abdullahi Shehu replaced Oghenekaro Etebo because of an injury.

Six minutes after the restart, Iheanacho had another chance to fire Rohr’s side ahead but his effort did not find the target.

The Leicester City forward got the ball into the back of the net in the 61st minute after a cross from Alex Iwobi but it did not count because the Everton midfielder was in an offside position.