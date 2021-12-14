Rangers face an anxious wait to discover if Joe Aribo, Calvin Bassey and Leon Balogun will be available to face Celtic after Nigeria axed Gernot Rohr.

Ibrox chiefs have requested the Nigerian Football Federation delay the arrival of the key men for the upcoming African Cup of Nations until after the January 2 showdown at Parkhead.

Previously Rohr had been open to the idea that a delay could be arranged for the trio as the squad comes together before the first game on January 9.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars Click here to apply today .

He said last month: “We need a good prepa- ration, we need the players at least ten days before, but like you know in the UK, they play.

“Somebody called me from Glasgow al- ready. They have the derby Celtic v Rangers on the second day of January and asked if we can let the players play.

“We have a lot of problems to prepare the team, but I think we will have most of our players at least ten days before and should be okay.”