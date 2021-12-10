Barely a month to the commencement of the 33rd edition of the African Cup Of Nations in Cameroon, Sudan’s head coach, Hubert Velud has sent a warning signal to Nigeria’s Super Eagles.

Sudan are drawn in the same group with Nigeria including Egypt and Guinea Bissau for the biennial tournament.

Sudan was one of the invited African teams participating in the ongoing Arab World Cup in Qatar and they have crashed out of the competition.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars Click here to apply today .

They lost the opening match 4-0 to Algeria before they were humbled 5-0 by Egypt in the second match and later suffered a 1-0 defeat to Lebanon in the last Group D match played on Tuesday.

Velud said that despite performing poorly at the FIFA Arab Cup 2021, his team will be better prepared for the AFCON.

“I trust my team will perform better during the AFCON in Cameroon. We are going to prepare well and also welcome back some players who have been out injured,” he said.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .

Latest Jobs in Nigeria (Graduates/Non-graduates). Click Here to Apply .