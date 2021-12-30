By Paul Erewuba
The Super Eagles are to begin their preparations for the 2021 Afcon in Abuja.
And the Bolton White Apartments camp in Abuja was expected to come alive yesterday with all the players.
This was revealed by the Honourable Minister of Youth and Sports Development Sunday Dare while speaking on a TV show in Lagos gathered by SportingSun.
Dare said the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development and the Federal Capital Territory are collaborating to provide the Super Eagles with a conducive environment to train and prepare for the tournament which begins in Cameroon on the 9th of January, 2022.
However, the much talked about Abuja camp was relatively empty as at 7 pm yesterday, as only one player, Olisa Harold Ndah who plays as a centre back for South African Premier Division side, Orlando Pirates is the only player who had reported to camp at 7 30pm yesterday.
A source told SportingSun that Enyimba player, John Noble was seen around the hotel, but could not confirm if he was inside.
However, it was further gathered that the camp would start experiencing arrivals from yesterday mid night and this morning.
