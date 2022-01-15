By Bunmi Ogunyale

High-flying Nigeria’s Super Eagles are through to the Round of 16 at the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

The former African champions pummeled their Sudanese counterparts by three goals to one.

With six points from two games, Augustine Eguavoen led team sits at top of Group D.

The Nigerian lads went straight to business, as mercurial midfielder Samuel scores three minutes from kick-off.

Union Berlin striker, Taiwo Awoniyi came to a close increasing the tally in the 26th minute but his effort was blocked by the Sudanese defenders.

On the dot of 45 minutes, Awoniyi broke the resistance of the Sudanese to score his AFCON debut goal.

Shortly after the resumption for the second half, Moses Simon struck to give Nigeria three goals advantage.

Mohamed Hussein tucked in a spot-kick for Sudan after the Video Assistant Referee spotted an infringement by Ola Aina with 20 minutes left on the clock.

Super Eagles interim manager, Augustine Eguavoen kept fate with his starting line up against Egypt for the Sudan clash.

The duo of Kelechi Iheanacho and Taiwo Awoniyi start up front, while leading the Super Eagles attack, Joe Aribo, Wilfred Ndidi, Moses Simon and Samuel Chukwueze were in the midfield.

The defence was spearheaded by William Troost Ekong, Ola Aina, Zaidu Sanusi and Kenneth Omeruo, just as Maduka Okoye kept his place in goal for Nigeria.

Nigeria will play her final Group game against Guinea-Bissau on Wednesday at 8 pm Nigeria time.