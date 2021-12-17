Officials have disclosed that the Super Eagles will open training camp for the delayed 2021 AFCON in Cameroon on December 28 in Uyo.

Uyo played host to the Super Eagles successful qualifying campaign to the 2018 World Cup and was always the preferred choice of Gernot Rohr, who has since been sacked.

The Godwsill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo may most likely also serve as a home ground for Nigeria in the 2022 World Cup playoffs in March after the Teslim Balogun Stadium in Lagos was banned by CAF.

Caretaker coach Austin Eguavoen will be in charge of the team.

Rohr has already submitted a 40-man provisional squad for the tournament in Cameroon, but it is left to be seen whether Eguavoen will be given an allowance to make some changes based on the circumstances he took up this job.

Plans are already underway for the Eagles to play at least three warm-up matches before their opening group game against seven-time champions Egypt on January 11 in Garoua.

