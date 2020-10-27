The duo of Tosin Adarabioyo and Nathan Tella are free to play for Nigeria in the next AFCON 2021 qualifiers, reports owngoalnigeria.com.

Both players are in the English Premier League and eligible for England as well but at the moment a call up by Nigeria looks more likely considering they won’t be needing any form of approval by FIFA to play for Nigeria.

21-year-old Tella was mentioned by the Tunde Adelakun, one of the assistants of Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr while speaking on players likely to switch allegiance to Nigeria.

It is believed that for Adelakun to publicly speak about him means he’s on the radar of the coaches and if he could make himself a mainstay in the team of Southampton, then he will no doubt get a call up. Tella hasn’t been capped at any level by England.

So far, he has made the matchday squad five times for Premier League game but has only played three games coming on as a substitute against Tottenham, Burnley and Chelsea respectively.